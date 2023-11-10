YSRCP govt portraying Central schemes as its own, alleges BJP

Tirupati: BJP State secretary Muni Subrahmanyam alleged that the State government has been diverting hundreds of crores of rupees sanctioned by the Central government and portraying various Central schemes as its own. Even in Tirupati city development, the Central government has lion’s share, he added.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Thursday, Subrahmanyam pointed out that the State government was wrongly claiming the 14th and 15th Finance Commission funds released by the Central government as its own funds and misleading people. He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released Rs 13,000 crore under PM Vishwakarma for the upliftment of artisans and craftspeople. The major share in the ongoing development works in Tirupati city was borne by the Union government though the State government has been claiming them as its own and sticking YSRCP stickers. Muni Subramanyam challenged that BJP is ready for public debate on this. He found fault with the YSRCP leaders for making adverse comments on BJP State chief D Purandeswari.

BJP leaders K Ajay Kumar, Varapraad, Gopi Achari, Janardhan, Murali and others were present.