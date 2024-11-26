YSRCP govt signed PPAs with SECI only: Kakani

Nellore: Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy defended the YSRCP government’s power purchase agreements, asserting that their government did transactions transparently with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) only, but not with Adani Group. He accused the TDP-led NDA government of wrongly magnifying the previous government’s power deals.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kakani has pointed out that the previous YSRCP government made transactions only with SECI to purchase power at Rs 2.49 paise per unit during its tenure, but the TDP government during its rule between 2014-19 purchased power at the rate of Rs 5.10 from other companies.

Kakani has asserted that there was no selfish motive in purchasing power at Rs 2.49 per unit, but only to provide 9-hour free supply for agriculture operations. He recalled that on September 15, 2021, SECI wrote a letter over power supply and the same was discussed in the cabinet and was approved only after expert committee gone through over the issue. But the decision was not unilaterally taken by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, he stressed.

The former minister has pointed out that there were 11 Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs) before 2014, but the number increased to 35 during the regime of N Chandrababu Naidu between 2014-2016. Power was purchased at the highest tariff Rs 6 per unit, he added.