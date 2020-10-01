YSRCP Govt to Distribute Forest Lands to Tribals: Pushpa Sreevani

Amaravati: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to commence the distribution of forest lands to a tune of around 3 lakh acrs to 1.53 lakh tribals, on the occasion of Gandhi Birth Anniversary on Friday (October 2), announced the Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P Pushpa Sreevani in a statement on Thursday.

She explained that the State government is undertaking conferment of land rights to tribals and traditional forest dwellers through the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act.

Apart from that, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to distribute the DKT Pattas also to the tribals, whoever cultivates the lands outside the forest area. There are nearly 20,000 tribals applied for DKT Pattas for more than 31,000 acres of land. She explained that the distribution of lands programme would continue during the entire October across the State.

Each tribal family would get a minimum of 2 acrs land, the Deputy CM informed.