Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that YSR Congress party has no moral right to criticise coalition government as that party headed by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy looted the public money during its regime 2019-24.

Addressing a press conference held party district office here on Thursday, Somireddy pointed out that not able to digest the success of ‘Super Six’ programme held at Anantapur district, Opposition party trying to pour poison through launch of derogatory comments on the government.

While responding sharply on the comments made by former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy as he and his son looting the Granite in Venkatachalam, and Muthukuru mandals, Somireddy said that it is unfortunate that a culprit like Kakani making such comments.

Somireddy detailed that as part of ongoing Central government’s ‘Sagaramala’ programme two companies called AMR and Ritviks have own the contract works.

The MLA narrated that the duo companies have paid total Rs 2.16 crores with Good Service Tax(GST) Seenarage to the government for digging 5,62, 089 qubic meters of clay through 20,967 trips.

Somireddy said that one ADB company conducting road works at Krishnapatnam Port own by Mekapati Abhikesh Reddy son of YSRCP leader Mekapati Rajagopala Reddy (Un successfully contested from Udayagiri Assembly segments in 2024 elections) have paid Rs 63.50 lakhs seenarage for digging 1,53, 696 qubic meters of gravel to the government for the purpose.

Chandramohan Reddy questioned if Kakani Govardhan is really clear of his allegations Then ask Abhikesh Reddy not to perform the works.

While claiming that either he or his family never involved in the corruption, Somireddy recalled that Kakani and former Kavali MLA Ramireddy Prathapkumar Reddy have been facing charges of supplying spurious liquor brought from Goa during 2014 elections. The MLA said that as per the Supreme Court guide line cases related to involvement of public representatives should have dispersed within one year period.

He said that even after almost 11 years passed that case has not come for hearing which ultimately leads culprits like ‘Kakani, Ramireddy Prathapkumar Reddy looting the public like anything between 2019- 2024 in the mask of power.