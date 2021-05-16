YSRCP has no role in the arrest of Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju says Parthasarathi

Amaravati: Penamaluru YSRCP MLA K Parthasarathi said that the YSR Congress Party or government has no role in the arrest of MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

He said the MP was arrested for defaming the Chief Minister and the government.

Reacting to the arrest of the MP, the MLA said that the MP resorted to disturbing communal harmony by creating gap between different castes in the State.

He said that the MP's acts indicate his motive to destabilise the State government.

He said that the MP failed to visit his constituency after getting elected and has no public support.

The MLA said that the people of Raghurama Krishnam Raju's Parliamentary constituency Narsapuram were objecting to the behavior of the MP and his remarks on the State government.