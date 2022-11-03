Visakhapatnam: If Jana Sena Party is considered a film party by IT Minister G Amarnath, PAC member Kona Tatarao defined that the YSRCP is 'Chenchalaguda jail party.' Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he pointed out how YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was jailed, can lead the party.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is acting in movies and operating the party for the welfare of the people and future of the state, he mentioned. Tatarao opined that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cabinet ministers could not bear to see the growing support for Pawan Kalyan.

He alleged that the YSRCP ministers are making personal attacks against Pawan Kalyan out of fear. Chodavaram party incharge PVSN Raju said if the ministers fail to criticise Pawan Kalyan, they would lose their posts. Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav alleged that the YSRCP leaders were playing drama in the garb of three capitals ignoring the development of the state completely. North constituency in-charge P Usha Kiran and Bhimili incharge Panchkarla Sandeep participated in the conference.