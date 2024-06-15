YSRCP is equally poised with TDP in Parliament, says Jagan

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the party with 11 Rajya Sabha members and 4 Lok Sabha members has strength almost equal to that of TDP which has 16 MPs.

Addressing MPs at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that MPs should raise public issues in parliament keeping in view the interests of both state and country. He said YSRCP MPs should win the confidence of people by fighting on issues of people.

He said V Vijayasai Reddy will continue as leader of party in Rajya Sabha, P Mithun Reddy in Lok Sabha and Y V Subba Reddy as parliamentary party leader.

He said that MPs should discuss among themselves before raising any issue in parliament and act as per directions of party.

He expressed confidence that TDP alliance would not last long and the YSRCP will certainly come to power as the YSRCP government had benefitted all sections of people through welfare schemes. He claimed that the TDP had resorted to false propaganda on AP Land Titling Act and created confusion and fear among people.

The former CM said that the YSRCP got 40 per cent votes this time and lost the election. He said if the party works with commitment, it will get another 10 per cent votes to win the elections next time. He advised the MPs not to get demoralised with the defeat of YSRCP in the state.