'YSRCP is nursing a discreet alliance with BJP’, states Sharmila

Visakhapatnam: If every activist strives hard like a soldier, Congress is certain to come to power in the state, opined Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila.

At a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday before the review meeting with the party cadre, Sharmila reiterated that people are vexed with both Central and state governments.

Predicting that the Congress has a great future in Andhra Pradesh, Sharmila exhorted the party workers to strive with dedication so that Congress tastes success in the ensuing polls.

Speaking about the Special Category Status (SCS), the APCC chief said, neither TDP nor YSRCP carried out any serious agitation so far to seek SCS for Andhra Pradesh. Those who waged a serious battle for the SCS were kept behind the bars as Naidu allied with the BJP back then. While Naidu allied with the BJP in a transparent manner, the ruling party YSRCP is nursing a discreet alliance with the BJP and cheating the people of AP. When the YSRCP was in the Opposition, Sharmila recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP carried out several protests demanding SCS but remained silent over the issue once the party came to power. “Andhra Pradesh is now deprived of both the SCS and special package,” Sharmila said.

Sharing her views on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Sharmila pointed out that the YSRCP failed to make any effort to save the VSP from getting privatised. She lamented that thousands of families are dependent on the VSP.