YSRCP issues notice for the second day in a row to Rajya Sabha chairman over Special status to AP

YSR Congress MPs gave notice on the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh on the second day in the Rajya Sabha as part of the monsoon sessions of Parliament. MP Vijayasai Reddy expressed concern with the placard at the speaker podium. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon amid protests by YSRCP and opposition MPs over the release of funds for Polavaram and the Pegasus Data leak affair.



Later, YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Margani Bharat spoke to the media at the Parliament premises. "Special status is a top priority. We demand that the notice given under Rule 267 be allowed for discussion on this, " said MP Vijayasai Reddy. YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasu Reddy said that the Polavaram project has been taken seriously by CM Jagan and demanded that the revised estimates should be approved immediately. "We will mention in Parliament the funds due to the state, " he said.



The MP Margani Bharat said that the Polavaram's revised estimates must be approved under the AP Bifurcation Act and opined that justice will be done to the displaced families only if the R and R package is approved. "Vijayasai Reddy is fighting for special status for AP in the Rajya Sabha; the construction of Polavaram is the sole responsibility of the centre, "said YSRCP MP Margani Bharat.

