YSRCP IT wing support BS Maqbool
YSRCP IT wing and software employees in Bengaluru supported the MLA candidate of Kadiri BS Maqbul in Bengaluru, M G Reddy, and assured that they will do their best to for victory of the elections in Kadiri constituency.

X