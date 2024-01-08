Live
- Arbitration tribunal's decision credit positive for Delhi International Airport: Moody’s
- Hindupuram YSRCP MLA candidate welcome Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in constituency
- Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch with 16GB storage
- One league being successful makes a lot of sense for others to follow suit, says Anjum Chopra on Super-sub rule in ILT20
- Jagananna Visakha West Cricket League ended
- Mamata's comments spice up 'old guard' versus 'new faces' spat in Trinamool
- Nifty ends lower after two session rally
- Rs 10 lakh cr taking mutual funds AUM from Rs 40 lakh cr to Rs 50 lakh cr amassed in just over a year
- Microsoft to Retire WordPad: A 30-Year Journey Comes to an End in Windows 11 Update
- Kichcha Sudeepa drops first look of Upendra-starrer ‘World of UI’
Just In
YSRCP IT wing support BS Maqbool
Highlights
YSRCP IT wing and software employees in Bengaluru supported the MLA candidate of Kadiri BS Maqbul in Bengaluru
YSRCP IT wing and software employees in Bengaluru supported the MLA candidate of Kadiri BS Maqbul in Bengaluru, M G Reddy, and assured that they will do their best to for victory of the elections in Kadiri constituency.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS