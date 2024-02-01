  • Menu
YSRCP Kadiri in-charge Maqbool calls YSRCP to gear up for elections

B.S. Maqbool requested all YCP workers to be prepared for the upcoming elections. He mentioned that each worker has been assigned the task of hoisting...

B.S. Maqbool requested all YCP workers to be prepared for the upcoming elections. He mentioned that each worker has been assigned the task of hoisting the YCP flag for the third time in the Kadiri constituency. He also stated that a plan will be made to visit every house in every panchayat in the mandals.

Additionally, a tour of the Nallacheruvu mandal will be organized in order to meet and interact with the people, activists, leaders, and supporters. The ultimate goal is to ensure the re-election of Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister.

