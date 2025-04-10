YSRCP leader accused of misusing Rs 8 lakh temple funds

Narayanapuram (Anantapur district): Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple committee members accused YSRCP State BC wing general secretary and Narayanapuram village sarpanch Venkateshulu of misappropriating Rs 8.15 lakh meant for the construction of Kalyana Mandapam in the temple in Yatakallu village, Settur mandal.

The committee members said that Venkateshulu withdrew the amount on September 3, 2024, on the pretext of executing construction work. But the works were already started with donations and other contributions, they said, adding that they were not told about sanction or use of MP funds.

The members explained that former MP Rangaiah had sanctioned Rs 15 lakhs for the temple under MP funds. Additionally, seven community brothers (Sauris) had collected Rs 30 lakh in public donations. Present MLA Amilineni Surendra also donated from his personal funds during last elections. Temple’s Kalyana Mandapam was completed with these contributions, yet Venkateshulu allegedly submitted a false claim and raised bill for Rs 8.15 lakh, which he drew using official channels with alleged support from certain officials.

At a press meet held at TDP office in Anantapur on Wednesday, the committee members said that the fraud came to light recently when they noticed discrepancies.

Following the exposure, Venkateshulu reportedly acknowledged the issue over phone and promised to return the money. The members, however, decided to proceed with legal action and said they will file a complaint with police and write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a detailed investigation into MP Funds utilisation in Kalyandurg constituency.

Retired RDO BR Eeshwaraiah, YP Ramesh, Mudigallu Ram Anjaneyulu, Neeruganti Ramachandra, and others participated in the press meet, condemning the misuse of sacred funds and demanding justice.