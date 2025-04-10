Live
- India and UK reaffirm free trade agreement, support supply chains
- Petitions flood special grievance day in Penukonda
- YSRCP leader accused of misusing Rs 8 lakh temple funds
- Job fair in Nandyal today
- Intensify MGNREGS works: Collector Basha
- Nandyal SP Adhiraj enhances night patrol & security measures
- Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people, says PM Modi
- Library construction taken up in B Ramadurgam
- 'Haven’t slept all night': Archer Rajat Chauhan thrilled as compound archery joins LA 2028 Olympics
- Payyavula stresses timely completion of projects
YSRCP leader accused of misusing Rs 8 lakh temple funds
Temple committee demands probe and decides to file police complaint
Narayanapuram (Anantapur district): Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple committee members accused YSRCP State BC wing general secretary and Narayanapuram village sarpanch Venkateshulu of misappropriating Rs 8.15 lakh meant for the construction of Kalyana Mandapam in the temple in Yatakallu village, Settur mandal.
The committee members said that Venkateshulu withdrew the amount on September 3, 2024, on the pretext of executing construction work. But the works were already started with donations and other contributions, they said, adding that they were not told about sanction or use of MP funds.
The members explained that former MP Rangaiah had sanctioned Rs 15 lakhs for the temple under MP funds. Additionally, seven community brothers (Sauris) had collected Rs 30 lakh in public donations. Present MLA Amilineni Surendra also donated from his personal funds during last elections. Temple’s Kalyana Mandapam was completed with these contributions, yet Venkateshulu allegedly submitted a false claim and raised bill for Rs 8.15 lakh, which he drew using official channels with alleged support from certain officials.
At a press meet held at TDP office in Anantapur on Wednesday, the committee members said that the fraud came to light recently when they noticed discrepancies.
Following the exposure, Venkateshulu reportedly acknowledged the issue over phone and promised to return the money. The members, however, decided to proceed with legal action and said they will file a complaint with police and write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a detailed investigation into MP Funds utilisation in Kalyandurg constituency.
Retired RDO BR Eeshwaraiah, YP Ramesh, Mudigallu Ram Anjaneyulu, Neeruganti Ramachandra, and others participated in the press meet, condemning the misuse of sacred funds and demanding justice.