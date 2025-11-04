  • Menu
YSRCP leader attacked
Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visiting YSRCP leader B Gopal at a private hospital in Nellore on Monday

Nellore: YSRCPST Cell State joint secretary B Gopal of Venkatachalam mandal was allegedly attacked by some unidentified persons around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

According to sources, some unidentified persons, alleged to be TDP activists, attacked Gopal at his residence in Venkatachalam mandal headquarters and cut his throat with a knife. Later, they fled from there leaving the victim with severe injuries.

Locals immediately shifted him to a private hospital in Nellore city, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited the hospital and enquired the doctor over the health condition of Gopal and appealed the medical staff to provide better treatment.

Later speaking to reporters, Kakani alleged that unable to digest the activities taken up by YSRCP leader Gopal against the government, local TDP functionaries hatched a conspiracy to murder him.

Venkatachalam police registered a case and are investigating.

