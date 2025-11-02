YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh Arrested in Liquor Case

Police have apprehended YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh in connection with a counterfeit liquor scandal. Officials from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted the arrest, taking him to the excise office shortly thereafter. The decision to arrest Ramesh reportedly stemmed from statements made by Janardhana Rao regarding the illicit liquor case.

Additionally, Jogi Ramesh's close associate, Arepalli Ramu, has also been detained. In response to the arrest, Jogi Ramesh has claimed that he was taken into custody unlawfully. Tensions flared during the arrest when YSRCP supporters became embroiled in an altercation with police outside Ramesh's residence.

The police arrived at Ramesh's home in Ibrahimpatnam early in the morning, suspecting his involvement in the adulterated liquor case.