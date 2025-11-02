Live
- Facility investment in S. Korea reaches 4-year high in 2025
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 02 November, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 2 Nov, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on 2 Nov, 2025
- Freshers' Day celebrated at Ananthalaxmi College
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 2 Nov, 2025
- Kerala CM declares state ‘free of extreme poverty’
- One crore signature campaign organised
- PM Modi to launch Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to boost private sector-led R&D ecosystem
- SIT arrests ex-temple executive officer
YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh Arrested in Liquor Case
Police have apprehended YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh in connection with a counterfeit liquor scandal.
Police have apprehended YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh in connection with a counterfeit liquor scandal. Officials from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted the arrest, taking him to the excise office shortly thereafter. The decision to arrest Ramesh reportedly stemmed from statements made by Janardhana Rao regarding the illicit liquor case.
Additionally, Jogi Ramesh's close associate, Arepalli Ramu, has also been detained. In response to the arrest, Jogi Ramesh has claimed that he was taken into custody unlawfully. Tensions flared during the arrest when YSRCP supporters became embroiled in an altercation with police outside Ramesh's residence.
The police arrived at Ramesh's home in Ibrahimpatnam early in the morning, suspecting his involvement in the adulterated liquor case.