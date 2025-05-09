YSRCP leader Narayana Reddy murder case: 11 sentenced to life, five acquitted

Kurnool: In a major development, the Kurnool District Court has delivered a sensational verdict in the murder case of Cherukulapadu Narayana Reddy, former YSRCP in-charge of Panyam constituency and husband of former Pattikonda MLA Sridevi. Out of the 16 accused, 11 have been sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday.

Five others were declared innocent by the court.

After a prolonged trial, Kurnool District Judge Kabardi on Thursday has sentenced 11 accused to life imprisonment in the murder case of Cherukulapadu Narayana Reddy. Public Prosecutor Maddikunta Venkata Reddy argued on behalf of the victims.

On May 21, 2017, while returning from a wedding in Ramakrishnapuram, Narayana Reddy and his aide Boya Sambashivudu were brutally murdered near Krishnagiri substation, by opponents, who ambushed and executed them.

Of the 17 accused in this double murder case, one had died. Present Pattikonda MLA KE Shyam Babu was also an accused in the past, but his name was later dropped by the court.

After a lengthy investigation and trial, the court sentenced 11 of the accused, while five were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Following the verdict, the convicted were moved to jail.

Tension has erupted in Cherukulapadu and Thogatchedu villages after the verdict, prompting the deployment of heavy police force to prevent any untoward incidents.

Reacting to the sensational verdict by the Kurnool District Court, former Pattikonda MLA and wife of the late Narayana Reddy Kangati Sridevi said that her faith in the judiciary has grown stronger. She expressed hope that this judgment would serve as a deterrent so that no other woman suffers injustice like she did.