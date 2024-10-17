Live
Just In
YSRCP Leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Attends Investigation in TDP Office Attack Case
Amid being served with notice to appear for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation into an attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy appeared before Mangalagiri police on Thursday.
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has been named as the 120th accused in the case, which has already seen the questioning of several other key figures, including Lella Appireddy, Talashila Raghuram, Avinash, and Nandigam Suresh.
During the proceedings, Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, a lawyer representing the accused, voiced his frustration at the police's decision to stop him from attending the investigation alongside his clients. He argued that obstructing a lawyer is a violation of constitutional rights.
Ponnavolu reiterated the belief in the integrity of the judiciary, emphasising that fundamental rights should not be undermined.