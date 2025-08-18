YSRCP leader visits flood-hit village

Guntur: YSRCP leader Dontireddy Vema Reddy inspected areas submerged by floodwaters in the capital villages of Mangalagiri constituency on Sunday. While inspecting the Neerukonda village area in Mangalagiri mandal, which is threatened by floods, the YSRCP Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in-charge stated that due to constructions in the capital, the Kondaveeti Vagu has been redirected, causing floodwaters to inundate nearby villages.

As a result of the Kondaveeti Vagu being diverted backward, approximately 70,000 acres of crops in villages such as Kaja, Chinna Kakani, Namburu, and Pedda Kakani have been submerged. During last year’s floods, the Neerukonda area was completely submerged.

“The Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, claims development in the capital, but there is no actual development happening anywhere in the capital. If CRDA and Irrigation officials do not consider the Kondaveeti Vagu, there is a risk of loss of life in several villages. For people to continue living safely in the capital, Chandrababu must take action immediately,” he said.