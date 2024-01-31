YSRCP leaders believe that they will clinch a victory in Nandikotkuru

Live
Just In
The YSRCP leaders said that in the upcoming elections, they are confident that the YSRCP will emerge victorious on Nandikotkuru. "Under the capable guidance of our Chief Minister Mr. Jagan and the strong leadership of Mr. Byreddy Siddhartha, we are confident that our YCP candidate Mr. Dr. Dara Sudhir will win," they said.
They said that they believe in speaking the truth and standing by our words. If the opposition has done even a single good deed for anyone in your family that exceeds our efforts, then we will not ask for your vote. However, they said that they will firmly believe that the YSRCP have done more good than anyone else and witnessed the glory of the people living in our constituency and we are committed to preserving and enhancing it.