YSRCP Leaders Campaign for Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy in Vinjamuru Mandal"

In a bid to secure victory for YSR Congress Party candidate Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy in the upcoming elections, several YSRCP leaders from Vinjamuru Mandal came together to campaign for him.

Led by leaders Mr. Pallala Konda Reddy, Gopireddy Ramana Reddy, Pallala Prasad, and Konkala Venkateswarlu, the team visited Juvvi Gunta Palem, Ootukuru Colony, and Ootukuru Village in Vinjamuru Mandal to garner support for Reddy.

Door to door campaigning was conducted by Ootukuru MPTC Guvwala Mallikarjuna, Rodda Kondaiah, Madduru Chandrasekhar, and others to rally support for the YSRCP candidate.

Youth leader Mekapati Abhinav Reddy, the son of Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, also joined the campaign efforts, urging YCP members to intensify their efforts in ensuring victory for Reddy in Priyatama Udayagiri Constituency.



With the support of dedicated leaders and enthusiastic campaigners, Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy's chances of winning in Vinjamuru Mandal are looking promising.

