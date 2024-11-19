YSRCP leaders file police complaint for abusive posts against Jagan

Tirupati: A delegation of YSRCP leaders on Monday filed a complaint at Tirupati East police station, seeking action against the social media activists, for posting vulgar and abusive posts against former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members.

The team includes Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy, ex Deputy

CM Narayana Swamy, former Minister RK Roja, former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and senior leaders. Along with party activists, they came in a rally and submitted the complaint.

The leaders alleged that the police acted in indifferently while receiving their complaint. The police even hesitated to give acknowledgement and delayed for 45 minutes, they added.