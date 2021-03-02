YSRCP leaders forging TDP contestants signatures: Akhila Priya

Kurnool: Former Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya on Monday alleged that the ruling YSRCP men resorting to threatening the aspirants contesting on TDP banner for the posts of ward members in Allagadda municipality.

She took the issue to the notice of joint collector Rama Sunder Reddy after meeting him at his residence on Sunday. Speaking to media persons, Akhila Priya also said the YSRCP leaders were forging the signatures of TDP contestants in the withdrawal forms and urged the joint collector to give a clarification on the issue.

The TD contestants are being terrorised to withdraw the nominations else they be ready to face the dire consequences, alleged Akhila Priya.

The interesting fact is if the TD contestant does not withdraw the nominations, then they would stop sanctioning pensions and house sites, she pointed out.

Akhila Priya said that the police department personnel were also indulging intimidation and filing bind over cases on TDP contestants.

The issue was brought to the notice of Superintendent of Police also. She warned of filing cases against the police personnel if they do not mend their attitude.