YSRCP leaders go into a devotional mode

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders sought devotional intervention as SIT finds no proof of animal fat in Tirupati laddu ghee.

Emphasising it and seeking apology, they expressed concern over how the sacred laddu prasadam has been politicised beyond any one could imagine and that too even after the Special Investigation Team found no trace of evidence.

Disturbed by the false propaganda, the party’s Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju mentioned that the leaders performed special puja at Sri Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy temple on Saturday. KK Raju stated that the puja was performed following the instructions of the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He informed that the ritual was performed to seek justice as the allegations made by the ruling party were totally false.

Politicising Lord Venkateswara’s prasadam, the YSRCP leaders alleged that the NDA government is spreading false propaganda even if the SIT found no proof of animal fat in Tirupati laddu ghee.

They recalled that after repeatedly spreading false propaganda against the YSRCP government and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, going to the extent of politicising Lord Venkateswara’s prasadam, the TDP, Jana Sena, and their leaders were conclusively exposed when premier national institutions NDRI and NDDB proved that allegations about animal fat in Tirumala laddu ghee were completely false.

Instead of expressing remorse for carrying out false propaganda, the coalition government has continued with the same lies and resorted to provocation by installing defamatory flexis carrying false content and photographs of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others.

The leaders said that when YSRCP workers removed these offensive flexis, police acted against YSRCP members instead of those who erected them, indicating clear bias.

They expressed concern over the coalition government which is deliberately creating unrest in the state and underlined that the anarchic rule will not continue for long.