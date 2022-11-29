YSRCP leaders hail SC order on Amaravati

Vijayawada: Welcoming the Supreme Court stay orders on parts of AP High Court's earlier order on Amaravati capital, YSRCP leaders said that the state government is committed to the development of all regions and decentralisation of administration and Monday's Supreme Court orders were in accordance with the wishes of people as well as the government.

Reacting to Supreme Court order, party general secretary and advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the three capitals decision of state government is correct and claimed that the people are extending support to the decision. He said the Supreme Court also questioned High Court orders on Amaravati capital in Monday's order.

Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu said that the Supreme Court order made it clear that the state government has power to decide on location of its capital. Alleging that Amaravati capital is a big scam, the minister said farmers need not worry about their future.

Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the N Chandrababu should realise with the Supreme Court orders. He said that the state government committed for development of all regions. He said farmers gave up their padayatra when police sought their identity cards as per the directions of High Court and called for a debate on three capital.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy put before three capital proposal as per the wish of people for development of all the regions. Welcoming Supreme court orders, the minister said that people are extending support to the three capital proposal.

Former minister K Kannababu said that the Supreme Court order was a morale boost to state government's move on three capitals. The decision of capital location lies with the state government and people are supporting the state government's move to decentralise administration for development of all regions, he claimed.