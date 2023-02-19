YSRCP leaders in tight race to bag MLC ticket

Srikakulam: A tight fight is witnessed among YSRCP leaders for MLC ticket in the district as local bodies' representatives will be voting and ruling YSRCP leaders are holding majority posts in the district. The candidate for MLC is yet to be announced.

The MLC elections will be held on March 13 in eight districts, Chittooru, Kadapa, Kurnulu, Ananthapuram, Nellore, East Godavari, West Godavari and Srikakulam.

Still anticipating the ticket, YSRCP leaders belonging to major communities like Kalinga, Turpu Kapu, Polinati Velama, H Kiran Kumar, Mamidi Srikanth, Srikakulam municipality for chairperson, Mentada Venkta Padmavathi, Challa Ravi, former MLA, M Neelakantam Naidu, DCCB former chairman, Dola Jaganmohan Rao are putting in their efforts to get the seat.

Leaders from other minority communities like, Yadava and Kalinga Komati are pressurising high command to get the seat. A Suri Babu, N Rama Rao and others are staying in Vijayawada to a get nod from high command. According to sources, the party will announce candidates name on February 20.

Leaders from Turpu Kapu caste said their caste received raw deal so far and allotment of MLC ticket will be useful to balance the caste equations. Candidates can file nominations till February 23 and same will be scrutinised on February 24, last date to withdraw nominations is February 27. Polling will be held on March 13 from 8 am to till 4 pm.