YSRCP leaders keep hopes on posts in temple trust boards

Tirupati: The Supreme Court stay orders on the elections to local bodies have raised the hopes of aspirants among ruling YSRCP cadres vying for appointments in various temple trust boards. The party leaders have been waiting for various nominated posts for the last six months and many of them have submitted their applications for memberships in temple trust boards.



Barring Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, there are 82 other temples in the district for which trust boards are to be appointed. The tenure of old trust boards was completed in the middle of 2019. The YSRCP government has invited applications from aspirants to all temples except 20.

Out of them, the boards were constituted for 28 temples. Still some major temples like Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Devasthanam, Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, Sri Boyakonda Gangamma Devasthanam in Kanipakam and others do not have trust boards. It was learnt that the selection of members for some temples has already been finalised.

As it may take some more months for the local body elections, they have been looking for the constitution of boards. It was said that Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam board may be announced soon in view of the forthcoming Maha Sivaratri celebrations.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Endowments J Ekambaram, the total number of members to be appointed in each board depends on the income range of the temple.

It varies from five members for temples having income below Rs.2 lakhs to 15 members for those having above Rs.20 crore income.

For temples having more than Rs.1 crore income, the government will constitute the boards while for other temples Dharmik Parishad, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Endowments have to constitute the boards.