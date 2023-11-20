YSRCP leaders slam BJP for ‘opposing’ Tirupati development

Tirupati: BJP opposing TTD, the temple management funding municipal corporation works triggered strong protest from YSRCP leaders who termed the saffron party as anti-people and against the pilgrim city development.

The ruling party leaders including Tirupati Thathayya Gunta Gangamma Devasthanam chairman Katta Gopi Yadav, Tirupati co-operative town bank vice chairman Vasu Yadav and corporators in separate media conferences warned that the BJP and its leaders would face people’s wrath if they continue to put hurdles to TTD providing funds for improving basic infrastructure facilities in the city.

They said due to the huge arrival of pilgrims daily, the corporation is not in a position to meet the growing expenditure for sanitation and therefore TTD funds are must for the corporation to keep the city clean and green. Daily more than 1 lakh pilgrims from various places in the country are coming to Tirupati for darshan causing enormous burden on the civic body while thousands coming to the city daily from other places for various purposes like for employment, education, medical etc. they explained.

Against the backdrop, there is nothing wrong in TTD funding corporation in the interest of the pilgrims and also the locals, they asserted.

Slamming BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy for opposing TTD funding the corporation, they said it was unfortunate that Bhanu Prakash who was former municipal councillor failed to understand the financial limitations of the Tirupati corporation and the need for TTD supporting corporation to ensure proper sanitation in the pilgrim city.

They said that the BJP leader should first get funds from the Centre for Tirupati and then talk about TTD funding. In this connection they were all in praise for city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy’s commitment for city development and efforts which resulted in TTD providing funds.

The YSRCP leaders said that Bhanu Prakash Reddy will remain a shameful character in the history of Tirupati if he did not stop opposing TTD funding the corporation. Sharath, Kumari, Bharini, Ramesh, Ratna Kumari and Geeta Yadav were present.