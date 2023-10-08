YSRCP leaders visit shrines ahead of CM’s shift to port city

Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari opined that development is made possible only through decentralised administration as aspired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Following the call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to offer prayers visiting shrines ahead of the Chief Minister’s arrival to Visakhapatnam during Dasara, the YSRCP leaders performed special puja at various temples here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor mentioned that Visakhapatnam needs divine blessings to flourish as an executive capital. As a part of it, the YSRCP launched a visit to temples in North Andhra and the Mayor commenced the spiritual programme at Sampath Vinayagar temple by breaking a coconut.

The Mayor expressed hope that if Vizag becomes the administrative capital of the state, the entire North Andhra will be developed on all fronts.

Further, Hari Venkata Kumari mentioned that the JAC is striving hard for the decentralised administration and support would be extended to it in every possible manner.

Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, North constituency coordinator KK Raju, Joint Action Committee chairman Hanumathu Lajapathirai were among those who took part in the in the programme.