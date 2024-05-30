YSRCP likely to approach HC on postal ballot counting

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy said on Wednesday that the decision taken by the Election Commission to consider postal ballot votes valid even if there is no seal on the ballot paper signed by the Returning Officer was not appropriate. The decision to consider counting of postal ballot votes even if there is no seal of Gazetted officers is incorrect, he reiterated while expressing his concern to select media here.

The MP mentioned that the YSRCP is ready to approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court to seek justice in this regard.

He stressed that the EC’s rule should be common across the country and Andhra Pradesh should not be an exception. “In Andhra Pradesh, it is apparent that the EC is more supportive towards the alliance parties,” he pointed out.

To indulge in practices that are in its favour, the TDP stitched an alliance with the BJP, Subba Reddy pointed out, adding that with the support of the EC, the party expects to gain an edge and come to power, Subba Reddy stated.

It is obvious that the TDP is certain of its defeat. Hence, with the support of the EC, the Opposition is trying to bring in new rules.

“People are with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and he is sure to swear in from Visakhapatnam as Chief Minister on June 9 and would govern from the district thereafter,” he asserted.