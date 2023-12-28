YSRCP likely to soon announce the new incharges to the constituencies

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to has been expediting the selection process for party candidates for the upcoming elections. The party is set to announce the list of candidates on Thursday and Friday, with around 60 positions having new faces. CM Jagan has already made changes in various constituencies within the party and is working towards finalizing in-charges for more positions. A key decision on the announcement of seats was made during a meeting with party regional coordinators.





CM Jagan is focused on selecting candidates for the upcoming elections and has already announced changes in in-charges for 11 positions. He has also been meeting with MLAs to discuss survey reports on why some candidates were not allotted seats. It was expected that the second list of candidates would be released earlier but got delayed. Recent important meetings have taken place at Tadepalli, where CM Jagan has been dedicating his time to candidate selection. Several MLAs from different districts, including North Andhra and Rayalaseema, have visited CM Jagan's camp office to discuss party development.



The MLAs have pledged their support for the party regardless of CM Jagan's decision. The selection of candidates for 60 seats will be announced in the next two days, and CM Jagan is ensuring that new in-charges will participate in the pension hike program starting on January 1.