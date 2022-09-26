YSRCP made AP debt-ridden

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government in the state has impacted the living standards of the people, distributed money through schemes and made the state debt-ridden, alleged BJP MLC PVN Madhav.

Participating as a chief guest in 'Praja Poru Yatra' held in Gajuwaka on Sunday, the MLC said people would teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP in the 2024 general elections.

Gajuwaka constituency coordinator Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao said earlier the TDP used to take credit of the central government schemes and now the YSRCP is sticking its image on the schemes. BJP district vice president D Krishnam Raju, leaders S Nukaraju, Somashekhar, Pavani, G Sankara Rao, and others participated in the event.