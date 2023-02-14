YSRCP mass drive to explain welfare measures

Vijayawada: YSRCP is set to take up another mass contact programme 'Maa Bhavishyat Nuvve' (You Are Our Future) from March 18 to 26 to showcase its achievements in the last four years and present a progress report of its welfare schemes.

This was decided at an extended meeting of YSRCP held at the CM camp office on Monday. This programme will be an extension of 'Gadapa Gadapaku Me Prabhutvam'. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the party leaders to see that training to all conveners and regional coordinators was completed ahead of March 18. There are about six lakh conveners and they have been asked to cover 1.65 crore households.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told them that the party workers should take this programme very seriously since elections were just 14 months away. At the same time, he presented a survey report on the performance of the MLAs who participated in the Gadapa Gadapaku Me Prabhutvam programme and expressed his ire over those who had not performed well. He named 30 MLAs who did not participate in the programme for more than three or four days. He made it clear that if the situation does not improve, they will not get a party ticket to contest again.

He also directed all the party MLAs and leaders to take the MLC elections seriously and see that YSRCP candidates win. That should be the top priority, he is understood to have told them. Leaders said Jagan had warned all that anyone who fails to perform will not be given the ticket again.