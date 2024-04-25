  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Minister Viddala Rajini Promises Development in Guntur West

YSRCP Minister Viddala Rajini Promises Development in Guntur West
x
Highlights

Guntur West Constituency's YSRCP candidate and State Minister of Medical and Health Affairs, Vidadala Rajini, expressed her determination to make the...

Guntur West Constituency's YSRCP candidate and State Minister of Medical and Health Affairs, Vidadala Rajini, expressed her determination to make the dreams of the poor a reality during the 'Manatho Mana Rajinamma' program held in the 29th Division of Guntur city. She emphasized the need for Chief Minister Jagananna's leadership to ensure the dreams of the underprivileged are fulfilled, especially in the wake of the destruction of the Amaravati capital project.

Rajini highlighted the significant development taking place in major cities across the state, including the construction of flyovers, embankments, and parks in cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati. Promising unprecedented development in the Guntur West Constituency, she urged the public to support YSRCP for continued progress.

MLA Maddali Giri echoed Rajini's sentiments, urging citizens not to disrupt the peace and progress brought about by the YSRCP government. He emphasized the need to acknowledge the positive changes implemented under Jagananna's leadership and urged residents to continue supporting the ruling party.

During her visit to various colonies in the division, Minister Rajini was accompanied by local leaders and YSRCP members, including Division Corporator Sheikh Roshan, former corporator SK Saida, and others. The event garnered support from residents who expressed their approval of YSRCP's vision for sustainable development in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X