YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu demands full-length inquiry on Pegasus controversy

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said people should know all about the Pegasus controversy. He recalled West Bengal chief minister remarks of Chandrababu has brought the Pegasus software abd opined that the former would not such comments if there is no truth in it. He demanded an investigation into the spyware issue and opined that the facts would come to light only if an inquiry is held.



Ambati Rambabu has took a jibe at Chandrababu saying that the latter is known for conspiracies. He alleged that Chandrababu had conspired to pull down the YSRCP with the Pegasus software. He claimed that an intelligence chief during Chandrababu's reign did not act as a police officer instead acted like a TDP leader.

The YSRCP MLA Rambabu said that former intelligence chief have been used against rival political leaders by tapping phones. He said Pegasus was also used against fellow BJP leaders. He questioned for what purpose Chandrababu has bought Pegasus.