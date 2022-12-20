YSRCP MLA escapes danger after his car lost control in Eluru

YSRCP Chintalapudi MLA Eliza's car met with an accident after it lost control and hit a pole at Adamalli in the Eluru district in the early morning while coming to Jangareddygudem from Hyderabad.

However, as the air balloons opened in MLA's car, everyone got out of the accident safely. After this accident MLA went to Jangareddy Goodem camp office in another car.

Along with the MLA, family members were also in this car. The followers and YSRCP workers heaved a sigh of relief as the MLA was not injured.

It is yet to be known if the accident happened due to driver drowsiness or there are other reasons. The full details of this incident are yet to be known.