YSRCP MLA N Prasanna Kumar stages dharna in front of police station in Nellore district

YSRCP Kovur MLA and senior leader Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy have staged a peaceful dharna in front of the police station at Buchireddypalem in Nellore district on Saturday.

This protest comes after the police registered a case against MLA for violating lockdown rules. On Friday, MLA Prasanna Kumar has distributed essential commodities to the needy locals who collected the ration items in Buchireddypalem.

Considering this as a violation of Section 144, the police have booked a case against MLA on Friday mid-night. Over knowing about the incident, MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy reached the PS and held a protest along with his followers on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, a senior police official confirmed that they had registered a case against MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy for violating Section 144.

