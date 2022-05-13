YSRCP MLA Srikanth Reddy flays Chandrababu, says he is in frustration

Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy was incensed that Chandrababu was doing degrading politics. He said Chandrababu has gone into frustration as there were no people on the Kuppam tour.

He said Chandrababu is not in position to digest the fact that the government is implementing Welfare and schemes and taking the same into public with Gadapagadapaku Mana government program.

Srikanth Reddy said government program for Gadapagadapaku is fantastic and opined that although Chandrababu won seven times from the Kuppam, the problems were not solved. "While CM Jagan is developing Kuppam constituency, Chandrababu cannot stand it," Srikanth Reddy said that the idea of ​​CM Jagan was to go to the people and do good.