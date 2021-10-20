YSRCP MLA Srikanth Reddy slams at Chandrababu, alleges of creating tensions in the state

Andhra Pradesh government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the TDP had lost its political presence in the state. Speaking at a media conference on Wednesday, he said that everything had taken place under Chandrababu's direction where he had insisted Pattabhi abuse chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of the conspiracy. He said Political parties can do politics and opined that the Telugu Desam Party is lacking discipline and respect. He urged people that they be should see Pattabhi's comments.



Srikanth Reddy said that Chandrababu is provoking the cadre and people according to plan. He questioned why did Chandrababu suddenly come to AP now and opined that TDP has hatched a conspiracy to disturb the peace and harmony in the state. "In the last two and a half years, CM Jagan has provided many public welfare schemes and Chandrababu is unable to digest the charisma of the former, " said Srikanth Reddy.

The government whip has recalled that CM has directed them to be restraint despite provocation. "Chandrababu is doing bad politics and will do anything for publicity," Srikanth Reddy said. The YSRCP MLA demanded that Pattabhi should apologise for making indecent remarks on the Chief Minister.