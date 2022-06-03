YSRCP MLAs express displeasure over officials

Vizianagaram: MLAs of ruling YSR Congress Party have raised their voice against the frequent power cuts and stated that they are accountable to the public. They said they cannot answer the public in this regard.

Parvathipuram MLA A Joga Rao and Bobbili MLA S V Appalanaidu said that the power cuts in the villages are affecting the image of the government.

They appealed to the officials concerned to find out the solution to the issue. The MLAs and other members of Zilla Parishad raised the issue during the general body meeting held here on Thursday.

"We are not in a position to answer the questions raised by the public. Officials concerned should find alternatives so that we can face the public,'' the MLAs said in the meeting. MP B Chandraselhar opined that the power sector should be upgraded with latest equipment to avoid unscheduled power cuts.

"Tap water connections were provided to the people but water is not supplying in those taps. Most of the works are incomplete. Even contractors are not interested to undertake the works in some areas. The officials should resolve all these issues and find solutions to the problems faced by people. Due to shortcomings of officials, we were facing the anger of people,'' the representatives said.

Collector A Suryakumari directed the Sachivalayam employees to be in the office between 3 pm to 5 pm and receive public grievances, if any.

ZP chairman M Srinivasa Rao appealed to the public not to oppose various proposed projects in the area. Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora, Parvathipuram collector Nishanth Kumar, MLAs and other officials were present on the occasion.