YSRCP MLAs from Krishna and Guntur supports GN Rao Committee report

Amaravati: The Krishna and Guntur districts YSRCP MLAs have announced that they have unanimously accepted the proposal of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift the capital from Amaravati and decentralization of the capitals into three.

Addressing at a press conference after attending a meeting at the party office here at Tadepalli, the MLAs of both these districts said that they support the state government to implement the GN Rao Committee suggestions.

Ambati Rambabu, MLA, Sattenapalli, stated that the former CM N Chandrababu Naidu spent more than Rs 5,000 cr on temporary capital at Amaravati and need to spend more than Rs 1.1 lakh cr. The state government is not in a position to spend that much amount. He said that they discussed on GN Rao committee recommendations in the meeting.

"We have decided to implement the GN Rao committee. We have decided to develop all the regions equally. Less spending and more development through decentralised capitals is the idea of Jagan. We will decide to spend more money on irrigation and other projects, rather on Amaravati".

"We also consider the grievances of investors in the Amaravati. For them also, we will take some decision in the cabinet. Without spending money, how to develop the Amaravati was also discussed.", he said.

The MLAs said that they will set up the capitals at the developed cities, instead of spending more money.

Capital is nothing but establishing HC, Secretariat and Assembly. But not the constructing huge city itself explained Rambabu.

"We will develop the existing lands and region in other manners, like industrial region or IT hub or education hub or some other development activity will be initiated.", he added.

Muruga Nagarjuna, MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu government incurred thousands of crores of debt on the capital itself, but failed to develop the city as promised. But, now, the present CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for the welfare and development of the entire state.

The state government has been suffering from financial problems and not in a position to invest thousands of thousands of crores.

"The development of the Krishna and Guntur will not be hampered. If Jagan is egoist or selfish, then he might shift the capital to Donakonda or Pulivendula, but he is not doing like that." Said Malladi Vishnu, MLA from Vijayawada.