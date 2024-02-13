YSRCP MLC Janga raises voice against ‘injustice’ to BCs

Narasaraopet: Disgruntled YSRCP MLC and BC cell president Janga Krishna Murthy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking unilateral decisions and did injustice to the Backward Caste people. “The social justice as extolled by the party is hollow. BCs are given only posts but the real power is vested in the hands of one caste,” he said in a video released to the media at Piduguralla on Monday.

He said a very few leaders are enjoying the power in the government and BCs are insulted. “Leave alone welfare, now BCs are forced to fight for self-respect in the ruling party,” he said adding that some BC leaders have already distanced themselves from the party. He demanded the YSRCP high command rethink its policies and decisions. “I have been working under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy since the formation of the party and worked hard for strengthening the party. I get no respect in the party and am not getting social justice,” he lamented in the video.

“At present, AP has no state capital. There is no social justice for SC, ST, BCs and Minorities in the party. Jagan Mohan Reddy has done nothing for BCs. He is claiming that he gave posts and respect to them. There is no truth in it,” the MLC said.

He pointed out that though Jagan Mohan Reddy set up 56 corporations for BCs, they were not given any funds and the CM has not even met their chairpersons and funds were stopped for foreign education to BC students.