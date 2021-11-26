YSRCP MLC Zakia Khanam takes charge as Legislative Council chairperson, thanks YS Jagan

The YSRCP MLC Zakia Khanam was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council. The MLC had taken charge on Friday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself took her to the chair. On this occasion, she thanked the Chief Minister and said that she was indebted to CM Jagan for recognising her as deserving of this honorable position and giving the post with good intentions.

She lauded CM Jagan for implementing schemes for the welfare of women and stood as an ideal for the country. She noted that all minorities rejoiced at being given a niche position for an ordinary housewife. She assured that it would contribute to the social, economic and political upliftment of minorities.

Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan, who had promised to give MLC status to the minority communities in Rayachoti of YSR Kadapa district had kept his word. Zakia Khanam of Rayachoti was given the post of MLC and offered the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative council.