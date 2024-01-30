  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP MP Bala Showry likely to join Jana Sena on February 4

YSRCP MP Bala Showry likely to join Jana Sena on February 4
x
Highlights

Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry who is dissatisfied with his current party YSRCP, has made the decision to join the Janasena party. He will officially...

Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry who is dissatisfied with his current party YSRCP, has made the decision to join the Janasena party. He will officially join the party on February 4, in the presence of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan will warmly welcome Bala Showry with a scarf during the event.

Bala Showry expressed concerns over protocol issues and was upset over the change of incharge for Machilipatnam.

Frustrated with these circumstances, Bala Showry has decided to change his party, and he will officially join the Janasena party on February 4.

There are indications that he may contest as the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha candidate from the Janasena party. This decision was made after Pawan Kalyan provided clarity on the ticket allocation, according to reliable sources.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X