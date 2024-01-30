YSRCP MP Bala Showry likely to join Jana Sena on February 4

Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry who is dissatisfied with his current party YSRCP, has made the decision to join the Janasena party. He will officially join the party on February 4, in the presence of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan will warmly welcome Bala Showry with a scarf during the event.

Bala Showry expressed concerns over protocol issues and was upset over the change of incharge for Machilipatnam.

Frustrated with these circumstances, Bala Showry has decided to change his party, and he will officially join the Janasena party on February 4.

There are indications that he may contest as the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha candidate from the Janasena party. This decision was made after Pawan Kalyan provided clarity on the ticket allocation, according to reliable sources.