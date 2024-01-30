Live
- Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in cipher case
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
- On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, National leaders pay respects to Bapu
- CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling
- Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
- Reasons why you should choose a perfect cream for your eyes
Just In
YSRCP MP Bala Showry likely to join Jana Sena on February 4
Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry who is dissatisfied with his current party YSRCP, has made the decision to join the Janasena party. He will officially...
Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry who is dissatisfied with his current party YSRCP, has made the decision to join the Janasena party. He will officially join the party on February 4, in the presence of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan will warmly welcome Bala Showry with a scarf during the event.
Bala Showry expressed concerns over protocol issues and was upset over the change of incharge for Machilipatnam.
Frustrated with these circumstances, Bala Showry has decided to change his party, and he will officially join the Janasena party on February 4.
There are indications that he may contest as the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha candidate from the Janasena party. This decision was made after Pawan Kalyan provided clarity on the ticket allocation, according to reliable sources.