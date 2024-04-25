YSRCP MP candidate Vijayasai Reddy assures protection of Muslim interests

During an election campaign in Nellore City, YSRCP MP candidate Vijayasai Reddy emphasized that only the YSR Congress party, led by Jaganmohan Reddy, can safeguard the interests of Muslim minorities. He highlighted the fact that Jaganmohan Reddy had given a ticket to an ordinary person from the Muslim minority community to contest in the election, a first in the history of Nellore after independence.

Vijayasai Reddy accused rival alliance parties Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, and BJP of trying to deceive voters and influencing them with large sums of money. He urged the people to think carefully about their vote and choose between those who prioritize their interests, like YSRCP, and those who do not.

He also addressed concerns about the Uniform Civil Code and assured that the YSR Congress Party would not support the bill unless there is a consensus among all religions. The aim, he said, is to protect the interests of all castes and religions.

Local leaders echoed Vijayasai Reddy's sentiments, urging the people to vote for YSRCP candidates like MLA candidate Khalil Ahmed, who are dedicated to the welfare and development of Nellore. They emphasized the need for leaders who are accessible and committed to fulfilling their promises.

Overall, the message from the YSRCP campaign in Nellore City was one of inclusivity and commitment to the well-being of all communities. Voters were encouraged to support YSRCP candidates in the upcoming elections for a better and more inclusive future.