YSRCP MP demands action against Devendra Reddy, Chief Digital Director of IPR

Amaravati: YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju writes a letter to chief secretary Nilam Sawhney requesting action against Gurrampati Devendra Reddy, Chief Digital Director, Information and Public Relations Department, on Wednesday. He said that Devendra Reddy was politically criticising him on social media platforms.

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju stated that "Devendra Reddy has made serious derogatory remarks on me personally in social media which is highly objectionable. As he is drawing a salary from the government of Andhra Pradesh as an employee and making this kind of remarks against a Member of Parliament is highly objectionable as per the service rules".

The MP requested the Chief Secretary to conduct an urgent enquiry and take appropriate action without any delay. If there is any delay in this regard, then it will be construed as support from the office of Chief Secretary and Government and the same would be informed to the Parliamentary Privilege Committee for further action in this matter, he warned.

Devendra Reddy said that he never posted any highly objectionable comments on Raghu Ramakrishna Raju. He further demanded to reveal what were the highly objectionable comments. He opined that if the MP would not reveal the so-called objectionable comments, then it would be considered as a publicity act.