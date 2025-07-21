YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy remanded in liquor scam

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Court on Sunday remanded in judicial custody YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Mitdhun Reddy, designating him as Accused No. 4 in connection with the alleged Rs 3,500 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam. He will remain in custody until August 1.

Following the Court's order, CID police transferred Midhun Reddy to the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The remand comes after the CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) took Mithun Reddy into custody on Saturday before producing him in court on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday morning, SIT officials took Mithun Reddy to a government hospital in Vijayawada, where doctors conducted medical examination.

"The medical team found no health complications; hence, he was presented before the court as per legal protocol," the police official

In the remand report submitted to the court, the CID officials outlined the grounds for Midhun Reddy's arrest: A case has been registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) read with sections 34 (common intention) and 37 (cooperation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, sections 7, 7A, 8, and 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been invoked.

The FIR details alleged irregularities committed by the accused in the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh's Excise Policy between 2019 and 2024. The CID claims these irregularities were part of a conspiracy to procure undue financial advantage from distilleries and liquor suppliers, directly causing significant loss to the government exchequer.

YSRCP leaders slam arrest

YSRCP leaders called the arrest as “targeting of Opposition voice”. Sources in the party said: "We have vowed to fight back with stronger determination, TDP-led NDA government is targeting opposition voices unfairly".

YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrest of Midhun Reddy. "This is nothing but a political conspiracy designed to silence those who stand with the people," said Jagan Mohan Reddy in a post on X.

Midhun Reddy represents Rajampet constituency in Andhra Pradesh.