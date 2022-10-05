YSRCP out to make 3 capitals a topic of debate among people

Vijayawada: The state government which is keen on three capital formula is planning to garner support for the idea by placing the issue before people through public debate. As Amaravati farmers are taking out Maha Padayatra from Tullur to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district to press their demand of keeping Amaravati as the sole capital of the state, the YSRCP is making efforts to get support of people in a big way on three capital issue. As part of its strategy, the state government started organising round-table conferences in Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts. YSRCP state general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy in a video conference with party leaders asked them to conduct round-table meets on three capitals to push aggressively the party's narrative that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's Amaravati capital is 'nothing but a real estate venture for 29 villages'.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated in recent Assembly session that the government would not budge from its stand of three capital. He also claims that opposition parties are trying to incite farmers against the government though majority of people are supporting three capital.

In accordance with this policy, YSRCP leaders began a campaign to counter Amravati farmers' padayatra when it entered West Godavari district. Flexis were erected with slogans of 'Amaravati farmers go back'. The ruling party leaders, ministers and MLAs are openly commenting that North Andhra people 'will not tolerate' the Amaravati farmers padayatra and the TDP was organising the padayatra to create regional differences among people of three regions.

The state government appears to be keen on diluting the impact of Amravati farmers' padayatra and at the same time carrying out three capital formula as a topic of debate topic among people. As part of the government's move, YSRCP leaders including MLAs and Ministers are vying with each other to highlight importance of three capitals and at the same time attacking the Amaravati farmers' padayatra.