The YSRCP government has held Gurram Jashuva's 125th birth anniversary celebrations on Monday at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli. Minister Adimulapu Suresh paid tributes by garlanding the statue of Jashuva while Rajya Sabha members Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna, Sudhakar Reddy, MLA Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, party general secretary Appireddy, Madiga Corporation chairman Kanaka Rao and Alcohol Prohibition committee chairman Lakshman Reddy were present on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Adimulapu Suresh said, 'CM YS Jagan has issued orders for setting up a Gurram Jashuva' Art Gallery in Guntur. He said construction of the art campus would begin soon. Jashuva has done many works for the welfare of the society; we will develop Jashuva's tomb as a memorial," Suresh said. He further said that CM Jagan is working for the development of Dalits in line with Jashuva's ideas and slammed at opposition for doing politics under the castes.

The minister refuted allegations made by the opposition that there were attacks on Dalits. It is said that the government respects the Dalits. Everyone knows how Chandrababu had attacked on people in the last 14 years. He said that the government has made Sucharitha who belongs to Dalit community as Home Minister of the state thus giving priority to the advancement and equality of Dalits.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana said that Joshua was the one who showed how the downtrodden sections of the new society should be mobilized. He recalled CM Jagan's words where he said BC, ST and SC social groups should not be limited to the vote bank.