Live
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
Just In
YSRCP picks candidates for 3 RS nominations
CM selects YV Subba Reddy, Golla Babu Rao and Meda Raghunatha Reddy for the tree seats from state
Vijayawada: The YSR Congress Party finalised the names of Y V Subba Reddy, Golla Babu Rao and Meda Raghunatha Reddy for Rajya Sabha polls for which the nominations will be accepted till February 15. The polling for three Rajya Sabha seats from AP will be held on February 27.
Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy finalised the names of three candidates on Thursday. It may be noted that Subba Reddy has been appointed as party regional coordinator of North Andhra region. Payakaraopet MLA Golla Babu Rao was elevated for Rajya Sabha seat. The third candidate Meda Raghunatha Reddy, who is in construction business, is second son of former TTD board member Meda Ramakrishna Reddy. He is brother of Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikharjuna Reddy.
The three selected members for Rajya Sabha polls met the Chief Minister on Assembly premises and thanked him for selecting them. The Chief Minister congratulated the three members.