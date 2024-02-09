YSRCP picks candidates for 3 RS nominations

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress Party finalised the names of Y V Subba Reddy, Golla Babu Rao and Meda Raghunatha Reddy for Rajya Sabha polls for which the nominations will be accepted till February 15. The polling for three Rajya Sabha seats from AP will be held on February 27.

Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy finalised the names of three candidates on Thursday. It may be noted that Subba Reddy has been appointed as party regional coordinator of North Andhra region. Payakaraopet MLA Golla Babu Rao was elevated for Rajya Sabha seat. The third candidate Meda Raghunatha Reddy, who is in construction business, is second son of former TTD board member Meda Ramakrishna Reddy. He is brother of Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikharjuna Reddy.

The three selected members for Rajya Sabha polls met the Chief Minister on Assembly premises and thanked him for selecting them. The Chief Minister congratulated the three members.