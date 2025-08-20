Live
YSRCP propaganda on Amaravati flooding false, slams Narayana
Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana expressed ire on the YSRCP leaders who are “deliberately spreading false propaganda” that...
Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana expressed ire on the YSRCP leaders who are “deliberately spreading false propaganda” that Amaravati has been submerged. He advised YSRCP leaders to stop their endless cries over Amaravati. He inspected the areas where floodwater stagnated due to obstruction in the flow of Kondaveeti Vagu along with Amaravati Development Corporation CMD Lakshmi Parthasarathy on Tuesday.
At the E-11 road on Vijayawada’s western bypass, National Highways authorities constructed a bridge across Kondaveeti Vagu. During its construction, the soil was left there without being cleared, obstructing the water flow. As a result, water could not pass beneath the bridge, leading to flooding in the fields around Neerukonda, he said.
He visited the site to review the actual situation and issued several instructions to the officials. He directed them to deploy poclains to remove the soil and to create a small channel across the national highway to ensure smooth water flow.
Later, speaking to the media, he criticised YSRCP leaders and advised them to stop crying over Amaravati. He warned that people would not even give them the 11 seats they currently hold, if they do not shun false propaganda.
He clarified that water stagnated only in the fields of two villages due to the soil obstruction near the western bypass bridge.