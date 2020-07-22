YSRCP Rajya Sabha members' takes oath as MPs, Parimal Nathwani misses over personal reasons

The swearing-in of the newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha took place on Wednesday in Rajya Sabha. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to the members. YSR Congress party members who are newly elected to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh were sworn in. Firstly, Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy was sworn in Hindi followed by Pilli Subhash Chandrabose and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao took oath in Telugu. Later, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to members of other states.

Meanwhile, another YSRCP member Parimal Nathwani could not attend the swearing-in ceremony today due to personal reasons. Party office-bearers said he would be sworn in another day. A total of 61 members from 20 states were recently elected to the Rajya Sabha. Four members Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, Pilli Subhash Chandrabose, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Parimal Natwani were elected from Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 45 of the 61 newly-elected members including former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and BJP's Bhuvaneshwar Kalita have reportedly took oath .